Physical fitness is essential for Chicago police officers, so the department hosted what it calls a P.O.W.E.R. test for recruits.P.O.W.E.R. stands for Police Officer Wellness Evaluation Report. About 200 CPD hopefuls proved their level of fitness.They engaged in several exercises including one minute of sit ups, a bench press and a one-and-a-half-mile run.Each candidate must pass all components of the test.For more information, visit chicagopolice.org