Chicago police give warm coat to man in need

CHICAGO (WLS) --Two Chicago police officers will be recognized Wednesday for helping a man in need. Video of their good deed has gone viral on social media.
Officers Peter White and Robert Osborne stopped to help a man out in the cold in the 15th District. They pulled over and gave the man a warm coat to wear.
One of the officers helped him put it on and zip it up. The other officer said, "No ticket today, just a jacket."
CPD Chief Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that this is the type of thing officers do every day in the city, but is rarely seen.
The amazing things CPD officers do everyday across Chicago hat you never hear or read about. #OurCity pic.twitter.com/Ke3cLpG8l1— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 1, 2017