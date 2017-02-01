  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: CPD Supt. Johnson speaks on January 2017 crime numbers... around 9AM
Chicago police give warm coat to man in need

Two Chicago police officers were recognized Wednesday for helping a man in need. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two Chicago police officers will be recognized Wednesday for helping a man in need. Video of their good deed has gone viral on social media.

Officers Peter White and Robert Osborne stopped to help a man out in the cold in the 15th District. They pulled over and gave the man a warm coat to wear.

One of the officers helped him put it on and zip it up. The other officer said, "No ticket today, just a jacket."

CPD Chief Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that this is the type of thing officers do every day in the city, but is rarely seen.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
