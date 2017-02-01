Chicago police give warm coat to man in need

The amazing things CPD officers do everyday across Chicago hat you never hear or read about. #OurCity pic.twitter.com/Ke3cLpG8l1 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 1, 2017

Two Chicago police officers will be recognized Wednesday for helping a man in need. Video of their good deed has gone viral on social media.Officers Peter White and Robert Osborne stopped to help a man out in the cold in the 15th District. They pulled over and gave the man a warm coat to wear.One of the officers helped him put it on and zip it up. The other officer said, "No ticket today, just a jacket."CPD Chief Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that this is the type of thing officers do every day in the city, but is rarely seen.