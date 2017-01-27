A new tactic will be announced Friday for two Chicago police districts that account for more than a third of the increase in murders in the city in 2016, the mayor's office said.Many hope the new technology-based deployment strategy for the 7th and 11th districts in Chicago's Englewood and Harrison neighborhoods, respectively, will help prevent outbursts of violence.The mayor's office said two new tools will be made available to officers in the two districts.The first will be ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology. Sensors around the city that can detect gunshots will give dispatchers and officers a more accurate reading of where exactly the shots are coming from and how many shots were fired. It's been used in cities like San Francisco to cut down on crime.The second is strategic decision support centers, which combine real-time intelligence with data analysis from the University of Chicago crime lab.Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief of Operations, who is serving as a consultant for some of the operations, will be present for Friday's announcement.When compared to major cities like Los Angeles and New York City, Chicago's murder rate is more than double.