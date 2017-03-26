Dean C. Angelo, Sr., president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, was invited to Washington, D.C., to meet with Trump administration officials to discuss gun violence.
Last week, Angelo received a formal invitation from the executive board of the National FOP, which endorsed Donald Trump for president.
The FOP declined to disclose the specific date of the meeting.
In a statement, Angelo said: "On more than one occasion, President Trump referenced the bloodshed and shootings that seems to have Chicago in a death grip. We could only assume that the topic of Chicago crime might find its way on the agenda."
Chicago police union president to meet with Trump administration officials
