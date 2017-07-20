NEWS

Chicago red-light camera settlement worth $38.75 million

CHICAGO --
Chicago City Council members are to consider a $38.75 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit involving the city's red-light camera program.

Under the deal about 1.2 million motorists would qualify for 50 percent refunds. The Chicago Tribune reports the lawsuit alleged the city didn't give adequate notice to red-light and speed camera violators. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the settlement includes $28.75 million in cash refunds to motorists who paid fines and $12 million in debt forgiveness for those who never paid tickets.

The agreement needs approval from aldermen. The City Council's Finance Committee could consider it Monday. A spokesman for the city's Law Department didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Plaintiff attorney Jacie Zolna said motorists who qualify for refunds will receive letters notifying them they were part of the lawsuit.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsred light camerasChicago
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Study: Red light cameras make Chicago streets safer; some may be relocated
12 red light cameras deactivated across city
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
OJ Simpson granted parole for Las Vegas robbery
2 men found fatally shot in SUV in Aurora identified
Teen fatally shot in Hammond while answering door
OJ Simpson gets parole after nearly 9 years in prison
More News
Top Stories
OJ Simpson gets parole after nearly 9 years in prison
Chester Bennington, Linkin Park singer, dead at 41
Teen fatally shot in Hammond while answering door
3 injured in Edens wreck; more rain falls on flooded communities
2 women arrested after baby falls out of restaurant trash
Burundi robotics team missing after competition in DC
2 men found fatally shot in SUV in Aurora identified
Never bring a trash can to a machete fight
Show More
Bag laced with moon dust sells for $1.8M; previously owned by Illinois woman
3 arrested for attempted homicide, torture of toddler
Days after 14-year-old fatally shot, mom, brother arrested on robbery charges
5-year-old crashes after taking mom's car for joyride with toddler brother
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos