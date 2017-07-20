Chicago red-light camera settlement worth $38.75 million

Chicago City Council members are to consider a $38.75 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit involving the city's red-light camera program.Under the deal about 1.2 million motorists would qualify for 50 percent refunds. The Chicago Tribune reports the lawsuit alleged the city didn't give adequate notice to red-light and speed camera violators. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the settlement includes $28.75 million in cash refunds to motorists who paid fines and $12 million in debt forgiveness for those who never paid tickets.The agreement needs approval from aldermen. The City Council's Finance Committee could consider it Monday. A spokesman for the city's Law Department didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.Plaintiff attorney Jacie Zolna said motorists who qualify for refunds will receive letters notifying them they were part of the lawsuit.