Chicago school raises money for students who lost everything in Humboldt Park fire

A Chicago high school is helping a Humboldt Park family that lost everything in a house fire on Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago high school is helping raise money for a Humboldt Park family that lost everything in a house fire on Thursday.

The fire started in the 900-block of N. St. Louis, near Augusta, and spread to a neighboring building. The Chicago Fire Department sent several trucks and five ambulances to the scene. Two people were injured in the fire, and eight adults and seven children were displaced.

The fire started in the 900-block of N. St. Louis, near Augusta, and spread to a neighboring building.



All 15 members of the Williams family who lived there were able to escape the fire, but all their belongings were destroyed.

Two of the sisters attend Albizu Campos Alternative High School. Students and staff of the school started a GoFundMe campaign, called Emergency Fund for Tranice and Tamara, to pay for clothes and emergency expenses.

"Everything is gone, now we got to start all over from scratch," said Tranice Williams.

The GoFundMe campaign was closing in on its goal of $10,000 on Sunday.
