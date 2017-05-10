I-TEAM

Chicago scrap metal company, president plead guilty to tax violations

Acme Refining.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago scrap metal company and its president each pleaded guilty to tax violations after concealing $11.6 million from the IRS, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern Illinois District said Wednesday.

In 2013, the I-Team reported that federal agents raided the Bridgeport scrap metal recycler Acme Refining.

Acme and its president, Laurence Baron, each pleaded guilty to impairing and impeding the IRS, admitting that from 2009-2013, they paid $11.6 million in cash wages to at least 50 employees and failed to report the payments to the IRS. They also failed to withhold required amounts for FICA taxes and Medicare.

As part of the plea agreement, Acme and Baron agreed to pay restitution of $5,878,327 to the IRS and the state of Illinois, with Acme paying $4,545,243 and Baron paying $1,333,084, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The 70-year-old Baron of Burr Ridge also pleaded guilty to a separate count of willfully filing a false individual income tax return.

The plea agreements said Baron directed Acme employees to issue vouchers for cash payments to suppliers that exceeded $10,000, using fictitious payees as the purported seller. Baron and Acme obtained $152 million from two currency exchanges to pay 85 different scrap metal suppliers to help the suppliers underreport income and taxes, the plea agreements said.

Baron also directed Acme to spend at least $1.6 million to build a house in Wisconsin that had no business-related purpose and was listed as "cost of goods sold" in order to reduce Acme's tax liability, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Impairing and impeding the IRS and willfully filing a false individual income tax return each carry a maximum penalty of three years in prison. Sentencing has been set for Set. 14, 2017.
Related Topics:
newsIRStaxesI-TeamBridgeportChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
I-TEAM
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
FBI director James Comey fired
Ukrainian oligarch linked to Trump: Chicago charges absurd
I-Team: Cars erupting in flames
More I-Team
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenas Michael Flynn in Russia investigation
Hiker from River Forest found after 6 days missing in Montana
Comey's farewell letter: 'I will be fine, although I will miss you'
Comey requested money, manpower for Russia probe days before firing
More News
Top Stories
Hiker from River Forest found after 6 days missing in Montana
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Girl from 1800s found in casket in backyard ID'd
Facebook is now cracking down on spammy sites
Comey requested money, manpower for Russia probe days before firing
Report: Cook County Jail inmates can have pizza delivered to cell
VIDEO: Father, daughter killed when van plunges into ocean
Show More
GOP stymies Illinois Senate 'grand bargain' revival
Chicago lawman contender to lead FBI after Comey firing
Three Illinois football players arrested on home invasion, armed robbery charges
14-year-old girl reported missing from Rogers Park found
Police release images of female suspect in CTA train robberies
More News
Photos
3 charged after $1.125M of cocaine found during traffic stop
5 Mexican gray wolf pups born at Brookfield Zoo
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
More Photos