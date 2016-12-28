NEWS

Chicago students home from Uganda after filmmaker mentor killed in crash
After a 22-hour journey, twp students from Chicago's Englewood neighborhood and a small film crew are back home from Uganda after a bus crash that killed their mentor. (WLS)

Liz Nagy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
After a 22-hour journey, two students from Chicago's Englewood neighborhood and a small film crew are back home from Uganda after a bus crash that killed their mentor.

Hayah Rasul and Terrance Dantzler were in Uganda with their filmmaker mentor David Steiner to attend a film festival with their documentary "Saving Barbara Sizemore" and to film a new documentary project about the plight of Sudanese refugees from Israel in Uganda.

Steiner was killed in a head-on bus crash Monday. Dantzler was injured. After the crash, thieves stole the students' money and passport. They landed at O'Hare International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Hayah made it steps into the arrivals terminal before her mother leapt into her arms. Terrance, who traveled for nearly a full day with an injured pelvis, had nothing but a huge smile at the sight of his family.

"I feel good. I'm glad I'm home. I'm safe," Terrance said. "I'm okay. I'm good. It's just a boo boo."

Terrance was loaded into an ambulance immediately upon arrival to have his injuries properly examined at Stroger Hospital.

The teens and their families are mourning Steiner, who was a volunteer teacher at Barbara A. Sizemore Academy when he began working with the students on the documentary.

"He gave my daughter an opportunity that otherwise I don't know when or if she would have had it, to go somewhere," said Alesia Prince Patterson, Hayah's mother.

"I'm telling everybody please, please keep your head up. As hard as it may seem that he's gone, he would want you to keep your head up," Hayah said.

Steiner's heartbroken family greeted the group at the airport. With his students, son and colleagues home safely in Chicago, they'll focus on remembering the filmmaker who changed their lives.
