Chicago to begin Christmas tree recycling next week

CHICAGO (WLS) --Starting next week, people in Chicago can recycle their Christmas trees.
Live trees can be dropped off at 24 park district locations starting on Tuesday through January 21.
All the decorations and tinsel have to be off and don't put the tree in a plastic bag.
"Dropping off holiday trees for recycling is a worthy act by residents as each recycled tree benefits our environment. Each year this program helps divert waste from landfills and provides residents with reusable mulch," said Commissioner Charles L. Williams, Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation.
Last year, the program mulched more than 19,000 trees. Free mulch is available at select locations.
Christmas tree recycling locations:
Bessemer Park, 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.
Clark Park, 3400 N. Rockwell St.
Forestry Site*, 900 E. 103rd St.
Garfield Park, 100 N. Central Park Ave.
Grant Park, 900 S. Columbus Dr.
Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1369 N. Sacramento Ave.
Jackson Park, 6300 S. Cornell Ave.
Kennedy Park, 2427 W. 113th St.
Kelvyn Park, 4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.
Lake Meadows Park, 3117 S. Rhodes Ave.
Lincoln Park*, Cannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave. (Parking lot east of Cannon Dr.)
Margate Park*, 4921 N. Marine Dr.
Marquette Park, 6700 S. Kedzie Ave.
McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd.
Mt. Greenwood Park*, 3721 W. 111th St.
North Park Village*, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.
Norwood Park, 5801 N. Natoma Ave.
Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave.
Riis Park, 6201 W. Wrightwood Ave.
Rowan Park, 11546 S. Avenue L
Sheridan Park, 910 S. Aberdeen St.
Warren Park*, 6601 N. Western Ave.
Wentworth Park, 5701 S. Narragansett Ave.
West Chatham Park, 8223 S. Princeton
*Free mulch location.
For more information, visit www.cityofchicago.org/dss.