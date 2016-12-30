NEWS

Chicago to begin Christmas tree recycling next week

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Starting next week, people in Chicago can recycle their Christmas trees.

Live trees can be dropped off at 24 park district locations starting on Tuesday through January 21.

All the decorations and tinsel have to be off and don't put the tree in a plastic bag.

"Dropping off holiday trees for recycling is a worthy act by residents as each recycled tree benefits our environment. Each year this program helps divert waste from landfills and provides residents with reusable mulch," said Commissioner Charles L. Williams, Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation.

Last year, the program mulched more than 19,000 trees. Free mulch is available at select locations.

Christmas tree recycling locations:

Bessemer Park, 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.
Clark Park, 3400 N. Rockwell St.
Forestry Site*, 900 E. 103rd St.
Garfield Park, 100 N. Central Park Ave.
Grant Park, 900 S. Columbus Dr.
Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1369 N. Sacramento Ave.

Jackson Park, 6300 S. Cornell Ave.
Kennedy Park, 2427 W. 113th St.
Kelvyn Park, 4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.
Lake Meadows Park, 3117 S. Rhodes Ave.
Lincoln Park*, Cannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave. (Parking lot east of Cannon Dr.)
Margate Park*, 4921 N. Marine Dr.
Marquette Park, 6700 S. Kedzie Ave.
McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd.
Mt. Greenwood Park*, 3721 W. 111th St.
North Park Village*, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

Norwood Park, 5801 N. Natoma Ave.
Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave.
Riis Park, 6201 W. Wrightwood Ave.
Rowan Park, 11546 S. Avenue L
Sheridan Park, 910 S. Aberdeen St.
Warren Park*, 6601 N. Western Ave.
Wentworth Park, 5701 S. Narragansett Ave.
West Chatham Park, 8223 S. Princeton

*Free mulch location.

For more information, visit www.cityofchicago.org/dss.
Related Topics:
newschristmasrecyclingLincoln ParkGarfield ParkMcKinley ParkPortage ParkChathamNorwood Park
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Alleged Russian Hackers Are Among FBI's Most Wanted
Man charged after teen found dead in Markham garage
Trump Calls Putin's Response to US Sanctions 'Great Move'
More News
Top Stories
Man charged after teen found dead in Markham garage
New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
WATCH LIVE: Bald eagle eggs expected to hatch soon
Thieves target drivers sitting in downtown Chicago traffic
Did Debbie Reynolds die of broken-heart syndrome?
6 injured, 2 critically, in Old Town crash
Indiana mother confesses to killing children in letter
Show More
Barbara Tarbuck of 'General Hospital' dies at 74
Women who said they were secretly filmed by gynecologist to get up to $26K
Pan Pan, world's oldest male panda, dies at 31
Against backlash, publisher to put out book by controversial writer
Belk Bowl player from Arkansas football team suspended for shoplifting at Belk
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
More Photos