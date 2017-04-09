NEWS

Chicago to honor Cubs' Javier Baez with honorary street sign

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

CHICAGO --
Chicago is honoring Cubs player Javier Baez with an honorary street in the center of the city's Puerto Rican community.

The second baseman is scheduled to join Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, other officials and fans for the unveiling of a street sign on Tuesday. "Javier 'Javy' Baez Way" will be located in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, near Little Cubs Fields.

Baez was the only Puerto Rican player on the Cubs roster when the team won the 2016 World Series.

The World Series trophy also will be on display. The first 500 fans to get a wristband at the event will be allowed to have a photo taken with the trophy.
Related Topics:
newsChicago CubsChicagoHumboldt Park
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
After Syria strikes, Trump officials seem to send mixed signals on Assad
Russia and Iran say U.S. 'crossed red lines' with strike on Syrian air base
NSA McMaster: 'Prudent' to send strike group to Korean Peninsula
More News
Top Stories
Police: Father, son shoot each other in argument over who would walk dog
Crews search for missing 22-year-old kayaker outside Streator
Fresh Express issues recall after dead bat found in salad mix
News anchor learns of husband's death on live TV
Man denied $100k jackpot because friend pushed button
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in South Holland
New York on verge of tuition-free college for middle class
Show More
Teen dies while skateboarding, holding on to car
Church bombings in Egypt kill 43, wound dozens
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson talks about importance of organ donation
Man killed in Elmwood Park gas station shoot-out
Police: Wrong-way driver cited after Old Town chase, crash
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos