Chicago welcomes in 2017
Chicago welcomes the New Year with multiple parties and celebrations. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The New Year's Eve fun got underway early at Winter Wonderfest at Navy Pier. A family-friendly way to wind down 2016.

"We have been just having a great time all day," said Amanda Dubin. "I went on a lot of rides and it was really fun," said Melyna Vargas. "We played golf ... and really enjoyed everything," said Roberto Sanchez.

There were several parties held at Navy Pier. They capped off the night with their annual fireworks show.

"I would say come on out...whether you're outside on the south pier, or inside looking out the glass windows ...there's not a bad spot to catch the fireworks show," said Payal Patel, of Navy Pier.

Security was a top concern across the city but Homeland security officials told Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson there were no credible threats to the city.

The department had an additional one thousand officers on the streets Saturday, placing them not just downtown but also in the neighborhoods.

"We have several thousand officers deployed across the city and we have some covert, some overt operations going on.23 have area saturation teams deployed in the neighborhood, a lot of plain clothes unit deployed downtown," said Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Chicago Police plan to be out in force as the city welcomes in 2017.

