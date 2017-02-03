NEWS

City on top of pothole repairs thanks to mild winter

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The mild winter has made for a smoother ride in Chicago. The city said it has been able to stay on top of pothole repairs thanks to a January that did not produce much snow.

Typically crews hit the pavement in early spring, but the weather has given them a jump on the bumps.

Crews have been able to fill more than 56,000 potholes so far this year. Compare that to last year, when they were able to fill just over 40,000.

The Chicago Department of Transportation believes the lack of harsh weather conditions has led to better street conditions.

However, there are a few stretches where potholes have formed, like along Lake Street near Carpenter Street and along Halsted Street near North Avenue.
CLICK HERE to see a live feed from the city's website, showing all of the potholes that have been filled in just the last seven days.

The city said if drivers want to report a pothole, they want to hear about it. To notify them, call 311. The city also said those calls are down 18 percent compared to 2015. People can track other service requests HERE.
