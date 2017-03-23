NEWS

Coast Guard searches for man who fell from cruise ship

MIAMI --
The U.S. Coast Guard says crews are searching for a Florida man who fell off a Carnival cruise ship near Cuba.

A Coast Guard news release says 23-year-old Brandon Paul went overboard from the eighth deck of the Carnival Victory at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. The ship was about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba.

Cruise ship crewmembers launched a search boat and contacted the Coast Guard, which directed a search plane and cutter to the area. The cruise ship remained at the scene to help with the search. Cuban authorities also were assisting.

A Carnival news release says crewmembers were providing support to Paul's traveling companions.

The Miami-based ship was traveling between Key West and Cozumel on a four-day cruise.
