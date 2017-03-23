Coast Guard searches for man who fell from cruise ship

The U.S. Coast Guard says crews are searching for a Florida man who fell off a Carnival cruise ship near Cuba.A Coast Guard news release says 23-year-old Brandon Paul went overboard from the eighth deck of the Carnival Victory at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. The ship was about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba.Cruise ship crewmembers launched a search boat and contacted the Coast Guard, which directed a search plane and cutter to the area. The cruise ship remained at the scene to help with the search. Cuban authorities also were assisting.A Carnival news release says crewmembers were providing support to Paul's traveling companions.The Miami-based ship was traveling between Key West and Cozumel on a four-day cruise.