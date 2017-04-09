NEWS

Coin toss to determine next leader of Illinois village

(Shutterstock)

COLP, Ill. --
The next village president in a southern Illinois community will be decided by a coin toss.

The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale says (http://bit.ly/2nN6zWp ) Tammy O'Daniell-Howell and Bryan Riekena each received 11 votes last Tuesday in Colp.

Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes says the tie will be broken on April 20. Illinois law calls for such ties to be settled by a coin flip.

O'Daniell-Howell is a lifelong resident of Colp and has been the village clerk since 2009.

Riekena describes his occupation as "geek." He attended Southern Illinois University on a swimming scholarship. He stayed in the area after earning a bachelor's degree in chemistry.

Only 29 of the 250 registered voters in Colp participated in the election last Tuesday.
Related Topics:
newscoinselectionIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Church bombings in Egypt kill 43, wound dozens
U.S. aircraft carrier heads back to Korean peninsula
Man denied $100k jackpot because friend pushed button
ANALYSIS: Trump redefines own doctrine with Syria strike
More News
Top Stories
Church bombings in Egypt kill 43, wound dozens
Man killed in Elmwood Park gas station shoot-out
Police: Wrong-way driver cited after Old Town chase, crash
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in South Holland
Police: Father, son shoot each other in argument over who would walk dog
Police searching for driver of stolen SUV after Lake Forest chase
Man denied $100k jackpot because friend pushed button
Show More
2 dead, 15 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
5 children hurt as bounce house goes airborne in SC
Not so silent night: Dallas emergency siren system hacked
Sunday marks 2-year anniversary of deadly Fairdale tornado
Blackhawks to play Predators in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos