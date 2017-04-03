NEWS

College student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">The Sacred Heart University held a candlelight vigil in memory of student Caitlin Nelson who passed away on April 2, 2017. (Photo&#47;Sean Kaschak)</span></div>
By DAVE COLLINS
FAIRFIELD, Connecticut --
A 20-year-old college student whose father was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks has died after choking during a pancake-eating contest.

Police said Caitlin Nelson died at a New York City hospital on Sunday, three days after participating in the contest at Sacred Heart University. She was from Clark, New Jersey, and was a junior majoring in social work at the Roman Catholic school in Fairfield.

"It's a tragic event that started out as something fun," said Fairfield police Lt. Bob Kalamaras."It was just a tragic accident."

When Nelson started choking at the contest, two nursing students who were there immediately began lifesaving measures and were quickly joined by police officers and paramedics, Kalamaras said. She was taken to a hospital in Bridgeport in critical but stable condition and transferred on Friday to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.

Several thousand people gathered on the Sacred Heart campus Sunday night to remember Nelson, a member of the Kappa Delta sorority, and share their grief. A Mass dedicated to her was followed by an impromptu candlelight vigil.

Nelson's father, James Nelson, was a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police officer killed in the Sept. 11 attacks in Manhattan. The 40-year-old was killed while trying to rescue people trapped in the World Trade Center. His obituary said he was survived by two daughters, 11-year-old Anne and 5-year-old Caitlin.

School officials said counseling services were being provided.

"The SHU community is mourning today," the school said in a statement Monday. "We ask that during this time you give Caitlin's family and the members of the SHU community privacy while they grieve."

According to her LinkedIn page, Caitlin was certified in youth mental health first aid and volunteered at the Resiliency Center of Newtown, a nonprofit group that provides free counseling and other services to people affected by the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 20 children and six educators.

Funeral services have not been announced.
Related Topics:
newseating contestconnecticut newscollegestudent diesu.s. & worldConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Teen bitten by shark off Florida's Panhandle
Deputy constable killed at Texas courthouse, gunman sought
9 killed in train car explosion in St. Petersburg
11 dead in Russian subway explosion
More News
Top Stories
Media allowed at hearing for teen charged in 'horrific' Facebook Live gang rape
Husband, wife celebrating birthday killed in wrong-way crash
Baseball player, 15, brutally beaten while walking friend home after game
500-pound man found dead inside 'hoarder house'
Homeowner arrested after killing intruder in his shower: Police
11 dead in Russian subway explosion
Hotel CO leak kills 13-year-old boy attending birthday party
Show More
Man beat, burned boy in case of 'horrific' child abuse, prosecutors say
Girl, 13, abducted from park, sexually assaulted by 3 boys in vacant home, police say
Investigation into possible incest begins after suicide
6 dead, 17 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Girl, 13, jumps from moving truck to escape man accused of sex assault
More News
Photos
3 dead in reported boiler explosion in St. Louis, officials say
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
PHOTOS: Stabbing victim marries first responder who helped her
More Photos