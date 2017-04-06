NEWS

Coloring book with image of Adolf Hitler pulled from Dutch stores

In this two photo combo composed on Thursday, April 6, 2017, the color-by-numbers image of Adolf Hitler before, left, and after been coloured in, in a book which went on sale this (Ray Vervloed via AP)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands --
A chain of Dutch stores has apologized after inadvertently selling children's coloring books featuring an image of Adolf Hitler.

The Kruidvat chain of drugstores posted a statement on its website saying the coloring books, which went on sale this week, were immediately pulled from shelves after the discovery of an "inappropriate image."

The image shows Hitler giving a Nazi salute. On his left arm is a red band with a swastika.

Without directly referring to Hitler, the company says it is investigating how the image got into the books "despite various checks of the content."

Kruidvat declined further comment Thursday. It was not clear how many of the books were sold.
Related Topics:
newsbooksu.s. & worldnazis
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Young girl found naked, living with monkeys
Delta buys pizza for passengers after canceling 300 flights
Senate OKs 'nuclear option,' clears path for high court nomination vote
NY, NJ bombing suspect wants trial moved to Vermont
More News
Top Stories
Don Rickles dead at 90
Man critically injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
VIDEO: Woman fights 'spicy' 67-year-old in parking lot
WHOA! Snake trappers catch 15-foot python
Woman pinned under 1,500-pound boulder rescued
Chicago Weather: Loop streets close due to falling debris
Young girl found naked, living with monkeys
Show More
Former Marine runs to restaurant, calls mom before dying after shooting
Amazon is hiring 30,000 part-time workers
Billionaire J.B. Pritzker to announce Illinois governor bid
'Empire' actor Morocco Omari charged with domestic battery
Secret Service agent suspended after meeting with prostitute
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos