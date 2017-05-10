NEWS

Comey learned of firing from TV reports, official says; Trump to meet with Russia foreign minister

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey raised questions about the future of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. (WLS)

By
WASHINGTON (WLS) --
President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey raised questions about the future of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Comey was leading an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. It's not clear if his dismissal will have an effect on that probe.

Trump plans to meet with Russia's foreign minister Wednesday.

An FBI official told ABC News Comey first learned of his firing from reports on TV, while in Los Angeles. He said he was "really surprised" and "caught flat-footed." He flew to Washington, D.C. overnight.

In a letter to Comey, Trump said the firing was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the FBI.

CLICK HERE to read the letters from President Trump, Attorney General Sessions and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein



Comey has come under intense scrutiny in recent months for his public comments on an investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton's email practices.

The announcement took Washington by surprise.

"The termination of James Comey as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation raises the critical question as to whether the FBI investigation of Russian interference in the last campaign will continue and whether the investigation into any collusion or involvement by the Trump campaign will also be investigated by the FBI," Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said in a statement.

The president's team denied claims of any involvement with Russia. But even some Republicans said the timing of the Comey's firing will raise eyebrows. Senator John McCain of Arizona said Congress needs to form a special committee to investigate Russia's interference in the election.

As of Wednesday morning, no Illinois Republican lawmakers had commented. But Illinois Democrats called the decision troubling.

"We don't know yet, how it will impact the investigation. It certainly is going to mean disruption at the FBI. About 6-8 weeks ago I called for an independent commission to look at the Russian interference in the election, including any ties the Trump campaign may have had," said Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL 3rd District).

"This is de facto obstruction of justice. No one gets to pick who's investigating them. To think that this president even imagines that he has that ability, I think, underestimates the will of the American public. Or at least, I like to think so," said Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL 5th District).

Comey's deputy, Andrew McCabe, is leading the FBI in the interim.
Related Topics:
newsFBIdonald trumpu.s. & worldpoliticsrussia2016 electioninvestigationWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman killed in crash
What we know about former FBI Director Comey's firing
Russian foreign minister heckles reporters for questions on Comey firing
California college student missing 40 days found dead
More News
Top Stories
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman killed in crash
RIP, Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big'
$20K reward offered in case of missing Schaumburg woman
Uber to deliver puppies in Chicago for 1 day only
Car thief kicks in window at Goose Island dealership
Australian senator makes history by breastfeeding her baby in Parliament
Show More
Syrian refugees name baby for Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
High school senior cyberstalked by friend's dad
3 charged after $1.125M of cocaine found during traffic stop
Vicious fight on Southwest flight caught on video
VIDEO: Teen arrives at prom in coffin
More News
Top Video
Reward offered for information on missing Schaumburg woman
Uber to deliver puppies in Chicago for 1 day only
Vicious fight on Southwest flight caught on video
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video