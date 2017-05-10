The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey raised questions about the future of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.Comey was leading an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. It's not clear if his dismissal will have an effect on that probe.Trump plans to meet with Russia's foreign minister Wednesday.An FBI official told ABC News Comey first learned of his firing from reports on TV, while in Los Angeles. He said he was "really surprised" and "caught flat-footed." He flew to Washington, D.C. overnight.In a letter to Comey, Trump said the firing was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the FBI. Comey has come under intense scrutiny in recent months for his public comments on an investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton's email practices.The announcement took Washington by surprise."The termination of James Comey as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation raises the critical question as to whether the FBI investigation of Russian interference in the last campaign will continue and whether the investigation into any collusion or involvement by the Trump campaign will also be investigated by the FBI," Senator Richard Durbin said.The president's team denied claims of any involvement with Russia. But even some Republicans said the timing of the Comey's firing will raise eyebrows. Senator John McCain of Arizona said Congress needs to form a special committee to investigate Russia's interference in the election.As of Wednesday morning, no Illinois Republican lawmakers had commented. But Illinois Democrats called the decision troubling."We don't know yet, how it will impact the investigation. It certainly is going to mean disruption at the FBI. About 6-8 weeks ago I called for an independent commission to look at the Russian interference in the election, including any ties the Trump campaign may have had," said Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL 3rd District)."This is de facto obstruction of justice. No one gets to pick who's investigating them. To think that this president even imagines that he has that ability, I think, underestimates the will of the American public. Or at least, I like to think so," said Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL 5th District).Comey's deputy, Andrew McCabe, is leading the FBI in the interim.