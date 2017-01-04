NEWS

Commuter train derails in Brooklyn, New York; several injured
NEW YORK --
A Long Island Rail Road train crashed Wednesday morning at Atlantic Terminal.



There are up to 37 people with reported injuries. Most of the injuries appear consistent with the train hitting the platform or a bumper.



According to the New York City Fire Department, none of the injuries is life threatening.

The LIRR train failed to come to a complete stop on Track 6 at the Brooklyn station and hit the bumper at the end of the track, one witness said.

Other witnesses reported hearing a loud boom.

According to the New York City Office of Emergency Management, the fire department reports that patients are being triaged with minor injuries. They are characterized as "walking wounded."

Tracks 5 and 6 are out of service for the investigation.

The LIRR said there will be residual delays for trains en route to Atlantic Terminal.

An estimated 600 people were on the train when the crash occurred. Passengers are being moved to the street level.
