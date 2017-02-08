  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
UNITED AIRLINES

Computer issue causing nationwide United Airlines flight delays

United Airlines is experiencing flight delays due to a computer issue, according to a company spokesperson. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
United Airlines experienced flight delays Wednesday morning due to a computer issue, according to a company spokesperson.

The spokesperson said computers were delayed in giving pilots their flight plans. Flights were still operating, but the company had a small number of delays, officials said.

Officials said gate agents had to manually enter information. In some cases, pilots were being delayed in getting their flight plans or even being able to get the OK to get planes to the gate.

That's what happened to one woman who landed at O'Hare from Minneapolis around 7 a.m. but said she was stuck on the tarmac for hours with the pilot coming on every so often to give a brief update about the computer problems that would not allow the plane to pull up to allow passengers to disembark.

"They kept saying we'd be delayed a certain number of minutes. And more minutes went by," Anna Lehinger said.

She was afraid she would miss her connecting flight to the Philippines.

United Airlines said no flights have been canceled and they are working to resolve the issue.

One passenger told ABC 7 he was sitting on a plane at the gate around 8:30 a.m. at O'Hare Airport.

A United Airlines Passenger said he was sitting on a plane waiting at the gate at O'Hare Airport.



The computer issue affected flights around the country.

United Airlines said this is not the same issue that caused flight delays recently.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
