NEWS

Confederate flag flies next to NCAA arena in South Carolina

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Confederate flag flies next to the arena where two men's NCAA Tournament games are being played. (WTVD)

GREENVILLE, S.C. --
A small group of protesters flew a large Confederate flag from the top of a parking garage next to the arena where two men's NCAA Tournament games are being played.

The group arrived Sunday morning, raising the flag from the back of a pickup truck. They planned to stay throughout the games and be on grounds as fans arrived at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
EMBED More News Videos

A Confederate flag flies next to the arena where two men's NCAA Tournament games are being played.



Protesters say they hope to make their presence known to the NCAA. The governing body lifted its ban against South Carolina holding championships in 2015.

In 2002, the NAACP held a march in downtown Greenville to protest the state flying the flag on Statehouse grounds during the NCAA regionals at the arena.

On Sunday, North Carolina plays Arkansas followed by Duke against South Carolina.
Related Topics:
newsconfederate flagNCAAmarch madnessUNC Tar HeelsDuke Blue DevilsSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Deputy killed on rape investigation had been honored for saving life
Man who drove up to checkpoint near White House arrested for alleged false bomb threat
'It never hurts to say you're sorry,' a GOP House member advises Trump
More News
Top Stories
Man charged in Wrigleyville sexual assault, kidnapping
Police: 2 dead, 9 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Controversial billboard shows Trump flanked by swastikas
Police: Man stabbed auto shop manager over delayed oil change
Missing teen's body found in woods after crash
5-year-old struck by truck dies 2 days later
Northwestern returns home after falling to Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament
Show More
Man who drove up to checkpoint near White House arrested for alleged false bomb threat
Police: Pa. man who killed pregnant wife cited 'hybrid human threat'
Calif. waiter fired after asking diners for proof of residency
Ga. family claims someone sprayed poison on boy's slide
Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
More News
Top Video
Al-Sufara in Palos Hills takes no short cuts with their shawarma
Newsviews: Affordable housing
Spring comes early at the Chicago Flower & Garden Show
Daily Herald: Elgin Community College's truck driving program
More Video