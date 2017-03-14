  • BREAKING NEWS CHICAGO TRAFFIC: Check your travel times
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
NEWS

Convoy leads toddler to children's hospital during Pa. snowstorm

DANVILLE, Pa. --
The coordination between different agencies during Tuesday's winter storm helped get a young child to a lifesaving medical procedure.

Pennsylvania State Police coordinated with the Pa. National Guard and PennDOT to transport a 23-month-old child from Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg to Geisinger Children's Hospital in Danville.

"PennDOT led the way with a plow train, state police went with the group to make sure they were safe. The National Guard followed up to make sure that if anything happened they could help. And the local emergency responders and healthcare practitioners made sure the baby was safe while they made that trip," said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

Pa. State Police posted about the cooperative operation on their Facebook page.

The post reads in part: "The snow doesn't stop us!"

A heartwarming story of cooperation, and going above and beyond for a child in need. Great work to all involved!
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newspolicepenndotnational guardfeel goodchildrenu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Massive winter storm slams Northeast with snow after inland shift
Custodian accused of unlawful videotaping at Crest Hill school
Geneva 5th grader memorizes 1,011 digits of Pi
More News
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Several inches of lake-effect snow falls
CHICAGO TRAFFIC: Check your travel times
Baby born along Lake Shore Drive during morning snow storm
Midlothian barricade situation closes 5 schools Tuesday
Jogger fights back during bathroom assault
'El Chapo' Guzman suffering effects of solitary confinement, his lawyers say
Geneva 5th grader memorizes 1,011 digits of Pi
Show More
XBOX ONE battery chargers recalled due to burn hazard
Bill proposed to regulate masturbation for men
Toddler allegedly abandoned at supermarket ID's mom on surveillance video
Vehicle shot in possible road-rage incident on Kennedy in Avondale
WATCH: Photographer captures 'parade of gators'
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area
Freight train derails in Blue Island
More Photos