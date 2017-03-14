  • BREAKING NEWS CHICAGO TRAFFIC: Check your travel times
Cops fire shots when shoplifting suspects try to run them over, police say

Highland police said officers pursuing two women suspected of shoplifting at a sporting goods store fired shots at those suspects, but no one was injured. (WLS)

HIGHLAND, Ind. (WLS) --
Highland, Ind., police said officers pursuing two women suspected of shoplifting at a sporting goods store fired shots at those suspects, but no one was injured.

Police said they were called to the Dick's Sporting Goods on Indianapolis Boulevard for a report of two women shoplifting around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said two women were in the store's parking lot after they got into a silver Lexus. Police later learned that vehicle was reported stolen during a carjacking in Chicago.

Police said when the two women refused to get out of the car an officer broke a window and injured his hand. The pair then sped off and, according to police, nearly hit the officer. The officer opened fire on the fleeing car, but missed the suspects.

There was then a police pursuit northbound on Kennedy Avenue. Police said the women hit a squad car at the intersection of 40th Street and Kennedy before crossing into Hammond and nearly hitting another officer on foot. That officer also opened fire on the vehicle and missed.

The women were eventually arrested on Kennedy near I-80/94, after their sedan got stuck on a median. Police described the women as a real danger to officers.

"The threat of using a vehicle as a deadly weapon to strike officers; it's a blessing no one was hurt, the women, the officers.... No one was struck by gunfire, thank goodness. We're fortunate nobody was hurt in this incident and the two suspects have been taken into custody," said Cmdr. George Georgeff, Highland Police Department.

Police said they had to use a Taser on the driver to get her out of the vehicle. She was taken to Community Hospital in Munster for treatment.

Both women are in custody. Charges are pending.
