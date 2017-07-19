ARMED ROBBERY

Cops: Teens robbed man they met on CTA train in Evanston

Sun-Times Media Wire
EVANSTON, Ill. --
Two teenagers have been charged with robbing a man they met on board a CTA train Tuesday afternoon in north suburban Evanston.

The 24-year-old victim was on a northbound CTA train about 4:25 p.m. when he struck up a conversation with two 17-year-old boys, according to Evanston police.

The three agreed to smoke cannabis together, got off the train and headed to an alley in the 900 block of Davis Street in Evanston, police said.

In the alley, one of the teens pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the victim, police said. They took his Ventra card, cellphone, a pack of cigarettes and $48.51. They also slapped him in the face.

Detectives found the teens in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue, and they were identified by the victim, police said.

The man's property and a BB gun were recovered from the teens.

Both teens, one from Chicago and one from Evanston, were charged with aggravated robbery and taken to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center. Their names were not released because of their age.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
