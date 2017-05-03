  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Obamas share preview of presidential center in Chicago...at 12:45 PM
NEWS

Cops: Woman drove around with newborn's corpse

FILE (Shutterstock)

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. --
A Pennsylvania woman who police say drove around with her newborn daughter's body has been jailed on abuse of a corpse and other charges.

Old Lycoming Township police say 37-year-old Chesney Anne Wheeler gave birth at home near Williamsport on April 12, then kept the child's body in a cardboard box in her car until it was found the next day outside Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Wheeler, but police say Wheeler told them she drove to an out-of-town hospital because she feared doctors would find out she had smoked crack cocaine and used heroin the night before her daughter was born 2 months premature.

Police say and autopsy couldn't determine if the baby was born alive.

Wheeler remained jailed Wednesday and faces a May 10 preliminary hearing.
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsbaby deathPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Renderings of Obamas Presidential Center released
1 of 2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards discharged
Double-fatal crash left sole survivor stranded for over 12 hours
Texas college locked down due to active shooter
More News
Top Stories
1 of 2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards discharged
'Not today': Woman fights off intruder with bat
Judge demands answers from DCFS on Semaj Crosby
Facebook to hire 3,000 to review videos of crime, suicide
Father of 7 killed while trying to sell iPhone to teens
60-year-old man shot during Englewood robbery
Alton Sterling shooting: State charges still possible for La. officers
Show More
Police: Florida man fondles, then fatally punches woman
Renderings of Obamas Presidential Center released
Balmoral Park to reopen with equestrian show jumping this summer
Metra BNSF trains delayed due to minor derailment in Aurora
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos