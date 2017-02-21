Couple's disappearance remains mystery after 12 years

PHILADELPHIA --Sunday marks 12 years since Danielle Imbo and Richard Petrone Jr. first went missing.
Federal investigators issued another plea to the public for information about the case.
Petrone and Imbo vanished after leaving a bar in the 400 block of South Street in Philadelphia - then known as Abilene's - at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 19th, 2005.
They were riding in Petrone's Black 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup.
They were headed to Imbo's home in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. No one knows if they ever made it there.
No evidence of their fate has emerged in the years since. Nor has there been any sign of Petrone's vehicle.
Petrone was described as 5'9" tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He had a tattoo that read "Angela" on his left arm and one with clowns on his right arm. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers.
Imbo was described as 5'5" tall, 117 pounds, with hazel eyes, fair skin and brown hair. She had a tattoo of flowers on her lower back. She was wearing a black jacket, cream-colored sweater and blue jeans.
A $50,000 reward in the case is being offered by the Citizen's Crime Commission. If you have information, you are urged to call 215-546-TIPS (8477).
