  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Court: Police can take blood from unconscious drivers

(Shutterstock)

MADISON, Wis. --
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that law enforcement officers can take blood samples from unconscious drivers without a warrant under certain circumstances.

The court ruled Wednesday that an officer can be justified in taking a blood sample without a warrant when delaying would lead to the destruction of evidence, namely falling levels of alcohol in the drunken driver's bloodstream.

The ruling concerned the case of David Howes, who in 2013 crashed his motorcycle into a deer. Howes had previous drunken driving convictions and smelled of alcohol, was unconscious and unable to give consent when a Dane County sheriff's deputy ordered hospital staff to take a blood sample from Howes two hours after the crash.

Howes had argued the deputy violated his rights.
Related Topics:
newscourtdrunk drivingWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Parts of Midwest hit by tornadoes, at least 3 dead
Mississippi murder suspect captured in Kansas
Flint residents outraged at loss of subsidies for water they fear is still tainted
More News
Top Stories
Tornado damage assessed after deadly storm rips through Ottawa, Naplate, Ill.
Accountants responsible for Oscars mistake won't return to show
Mississippi murder suspect captured in Kansas
Woman loses nearly 200 pounds in 1 day
Boy's request for haircut to trick teacher goes viral
3 in custody after teen shot in Round Lake Beach
44 killed in Chicago in February; 94 murdered so far in 2017
Show More
Police: Man caught recording inside high school locker room
Uber CEO seen in heated argument over fares with driver
Baby makes 'rock on' gesture in ultrasound
Oprah for president? Winfrey rethinks bid after Trump's victory
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
More Photos