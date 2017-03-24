NEWS

CPD: 38 arrested in overnight raids on West Side

The Chicago Police Department arrested 38 people during organized, data-driven gang and drug raids Thursday on Chicago's West Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Police Department arrested 38 people during organized, data-driven gang and drug raids Thursday on Chicago's West Side.

Police said they are searching for 18 more.

In planning the raids, police looked at a map showing calls last year for opioid overdoses. They compared that to a map showing where officers responded to shootings. The maps were almost identical, demonstrating that the drug trade is fueling violence in the city, police said.

"Violence is the thing that puts these guys on our radar," said Deputy Chief Tony Riccio. "When they're using violence out there, when they're doing shootings, when they're doing killings to support this drug trade, it puts them on our radar and we continue to work to take them down and dismantle them."

Police also said officers mistakenly entered the wrong apartment Thursday as part of the raid. They were looking for someone who lives in the same building, but a different apartment. He has been taken into custody.
Related Topics:
newschicago violencedrug bustChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Union head: Border wall needed only in 'strategic locations'
I-Team: Dog Daycare - Going too far?
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
More News
Top Stories
Republican health care bill pulled before vote
Man and his twin sons sentenced for sex trafficking minors
Police seek man who took photo of little girl holding gun
Police investigating harassment against Facebook Live sexual assault victim
Ex-school employee accused of impregnating 13-year-old student
Brother of mom who kicked cancer: 'She made sure those babies would live'
Program Note: Jeopardy, March 24, 2017
Show More
Melee in court in case tied to 'Real Housewives' guest
1.4M Illinoisans affected after state agency vendor hacked
Rauner vetoes overhaul of Chicago city pension system
State Police use NARCAN to save woman from overdose at Thompson Center
Record temps draw Chicagoans outdoors
More News
Photos
Firefighters save dog with mouth-to-snout resuscitation
GALLERY: National Puppy Day photos from our Facebook fans
Fire dept. welcomes 6 babies within 7 months
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines thrives after risky surgery
More Photos