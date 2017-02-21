NEWS

Chicago police expanding use of tech tools to South, West sides

Chicago police are planning to use new crime-fighting technology in more of the city?s neighborhoods. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are expanding the use of new crime-fighting technology to more of the city's neighborhoods.

The new technology tools will effect police districts on the South and West sides.

Officers showed off the new Strategic Decision Support Center last week. It combines intelligence from the streets along with cameras and gunshot detection to help officers track down criminals. It is just the second such center in the country.

The center uses ShotSpotter technology, which detects gunshots and sends the location to officers on a smartphone.

The technology has been in use in the Englewood (7) and Harrison (11) police districts in recent weeks. It will now be used in the Deering (9) and Austin (15) police districts, police said.

Police are targeting the South and West sides, the areas that have seen the most crime.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson hopes this new strategy will help make a difference in those communities.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
