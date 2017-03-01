  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
Crime reduced in certain districts after new technology implemented, CPD says

Chicago Police Department recently implemented new technology in high-crime districts.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Police Department said recently implemented technology in high-crime districts has reduced gun violence in those districts.

Englewood officers are now getting real-time detailed locations when a gunshot is fired. The smart phone alert goes to the officers on the street who may be near the location, and to the district's strategic decision support center.

Currently only the 7th and 11th districts on the West Side have these centers, which track history, weather, and make suggestions for patrols. Chicago police said both of these districts have seen a reduction in shootings.

"A 60 percent reduction in shooting incidents in this district, in Englewood, and a 40 percent reduction over on the West Side in the Harrison district so we're going to expand those programs out to about four more districts and hopefully we will see the same results," said Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

But the release of crime statistics from the department also reveals ongoing violence throughout the city. So far this year there have been 394 shootings, down two from last year, and 94 murders, down two from last year.

Johnson acknowledged that challenges remain.

"The 60 percent reduction from the same time last year in Englewood is huge," he said. "So it's not success, but it is progress."
