NEWS

CPD offers new technology to report crimes anonymously

EMBED </>More News Videos

Chicago police want the public to help them catch criminals in a new way. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police want the public to help them catch criminals in a new way.

The Chicago Police Department will announce a new way for people to come forward with tips and stay anonymous.

According to the sun-times, here's how it works. The person reporting the crime is asked to select the type of crime and say when and where it happened.. You can also add a photo or a description of any suspects and can remain anonymous.

After submitting a tip, you will get an ID number. That tip will be private and not reveal your identity.

With that tip number, you will be able to follow up on your tip and even chat in real time.

The website cpdtip.com is supposed to be more user friendly and run on mobile devices.

The hope is to make the service more accessible to people who want to report crimes but are worried about their privacy.
Related Topics:
newscrimechicago police departmentChicagoBronzeville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
ISIS claims responsibility for Paris attack that killed police officer, wounded 2
Coin flip decides new president of Illinois village
Fatal 3-vehicle rollover crash in Waukegan closes Rt. 41
More News
Top Stories
Fatal 3-vehicle rollover crash in Waukegan closes Rt. 41
Elizabeth Thomas rescued, Tad Cummins charged after student, teacher missing 5 weeks
NFL Schedule: Chicago Bears matchups released for 2017
Oregon man arrested after setting stranger ablaze at Denny's
Arkansas carries out first execution since 2005
Coin flip decides new president of Illinois village
Man charged in Schaumburg woman's murder to be extradited to Ill.
Show More
$5K reward offered for info on Auburn Gresham triple murder
Woman injured in West Pullman hit-and-run crash
Man denied lung transplant due to marijuana use
Police set up 'trap' aimed at pot smokers on 4/20
Paris Shooting: ISIS claims responsiblity for deadly Champs-Elysees attack
More News
Top Video
Paris Shooting: ISIS claims responsiblity for deadly Champs-Elysees attack
Man charged in Schaumburg woman's murder to be extradited to Ill.
Woman injured in West Pullman hit-and-run crash
New 'textalyzer' tech could tell police if texts contributed to crash
More Video