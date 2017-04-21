CPD offers new technology to report crimes anonymously

Chicago police want the public to help them catch criminals in a new way.The Chicago Police Department will announce a new way for people to come forward with tips and stay anonymous.According to the sun-times, here's how it works. The person reporting the crime is asked to select the type of crime and say when and where it happened.. You can also add a photo or a description of any suspects and can remain anonymous.After submitting a tip, you will get an ID number. That tip will be private and not reveal your identity.With that tip number, you will be able to follow up on your tip and even chat in real time.The website cpdtip.com is supposed to be more user friendly and run on mobile devices.The hope is to make the service more accessible to people who want to report crimes but are worried about their privacy.