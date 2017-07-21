NEWS

Chicago police officer shot in Back of the Yards neighborhood

A Chicago police officer wounded in the Back of the Yards neighborhood is transported to Stroger Hospital. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago police officer was shot during an armed confrontation in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The shooting occurred near 46th Street and Ashland Avenue, police said. Guglielmi said one person has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

The wounded officer is conscious and alert, Guglielmi said. She was initially taken to Mercy Hospital and is being transferred to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.



Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to give a briefing at Stroger Hospital.
