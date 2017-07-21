The wounded officer is conscious and alert, Guglielmi said. She was initially taken to Mercy Hospital and is being transferred to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

Officer shot during armed confrontation at 46th/Ashland, Conscious & alert. Supt. Johnson will hv media briefing at Mercy hosp. Details soon — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 21, 2017

Update - Officer being transferred to Stroger hospital in stable condition. Media briefing will be there after Supt meets with officer — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 21, 2017

A Chicago police officer was shot during an armed confrontation in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.The shooting occurred near 46th Street and Ashland Avenue, police said. Guglielmi said one person has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.The wounded officer is conscious and alert, Guglielmi said. She was initially taken to Mercy Hospital and is being transferred to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to give a briefing at Stroger Hospital.