CPD officers step in for fallen colleague at Hinsdale South senior night

Some Chicago police officers made the city proud Thursday for how they stepped into an important role for a fallen colleague. (WLS)

Some Chicago police officers made the city proud Thursday for how they stepped into an important role for a fallen colleague.

A group of officers surrounded Cullen Gordon as he celebrated his final water polo game at Hinsdale South High School in southwest suburban Darien.

Players traditionally bring their parents to senior night. But Gordon's father, Michael, was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 8, 2004.

The officers accompanied Cullen and his mother for the festivities in his stead.
