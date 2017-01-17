CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police are working to develop a new strategic plan for community policing.
The city's top cop is hearing ideas from community leaders and other experts Tuesday, days after that scathing Department of Justice report released last week.
The DOJ report identified a pattern of excessive force and the need for sweeping reform. Superintendent Eddie Johnson said he wasn't surprised by the findings, but that didn't make them any easier to read.
"What bothers me the most about the report is the training aspect of it. Because we owe it to our police officers to give them the best training possible because that makes them better when they're out on the street. To feel like we failed them is a difficult pill to swallow," Johnson said.
Already, Johnson expects to take a three-pronged approach. This will involve community engagement, target enforcement of violent offenders and stronger partnerships with the criminal justice system.
CPD also plans to take a page out of the NYPD's book by sending recruits into the districts where they will work and introducing them to engaged community leaders. The goal is to establish relationships and a foundation for when the recruits complete the academy and eventually are deployed back into those districts.
Among the national experts weighing in on this and future meetings is Tracey Meares, a Yale University law school professor who served on President Obama's task force on 21st century policing.
"The number one thing that we all need to understand is that the violence problem that Chicago is experiencing is also a function of the need for police reform," Meares said.
This group will meet several times before issuing recommendations at the end of March.
Later Tuesday, Supt. Johnson will meet with a group of black youth activists. Youth for Black Lives said it plans to discuss several issues, including accountability for police brutality.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Walter Payton College Prep on Chicago's Near North Side. Youth for Black Lives says it is expecting a large turnout for the event.