CPD supt. battling 'longstanding kidney issue'

Supt Johnson ro be released from the hosp in next few hrs. He is fine & in great spirits. Incident unrelated to a longstanding kidney issue — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 27, 2017

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson suffers medical episode at press conference for new CPD technology.

EMERGENCY: CPD Supt.Johnson nearly collapses at news conference w @RahmEmanuel Ambulance called. pic.twitter.com/L6HByoBBIy — Stacey Baca (@StaceyBacaABC7) January 27, 2017

Supt Johnson walked to his car on his own w Mayor Emanuel and will go to hospital to be checked out. He was talking, alert & feeling better pic.twitter.com/Zgv5FliXN5 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 27, 2017

Chicago police who serve the city's most challenged neighborhoods will get new technology to help prevent violence.

Cameras district intelligence officers and gun shot detection technology will now blanket the most violent areas of Chicago pic.twitter.com/0Abq6Qvh9O — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 27, 2017

CPD - With CPD under the federal eye, @RahmEmanuel and Supt. Johnson announce plans soon to expand CPD technology. News conference shortly. pic.twitter.com/ZTnXN1n8KA — Stacey Baca (@StaceyBacaABC7) January 27, 2017

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson appeared to become faint Friday at a press conference for new tactics the CPD will use to help prevent violence.CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that the incident was related to a "longstanding kidney issue." He told ABC7 Eyewitness News that Johnson does not have diabetes and is not on dialysis, and that he's been battling the issue for over 30 years. He said Johnson has been managing the health issue on his own.Johnson was taken to Christ Hospital for evaluation and will brief the media on his health episode at Chicago Police Headquarters at 6 p.m.Johnson was standing behind Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as he spoke. The mayor stopped in the middle of his speech to ask if the superintendent was OK."He had a look in his face where he looked a little concerned. Everyone rushed to his aid, sat him down. He never lost consciousness, he was fine. Just a little overheated, he appeared to be," said Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th Ward).The mayor and other CPD leaders led Johnson to a chair and helped him sit down. The media was asked to turn off their cameras and clear the room.An ambulance was called to the 7th District police station. The Chicago Fire Department said Johnson was examined and his vitals were found to be good.Inside the room some asked for candy and to give Johnson some space. His overall mood, Ald. Sawyer said, didn't falter."He was pretty jovial along the way, he was talking. He wanted something to drink. He was parched. He drank, I think, two bottles - one water, one juice," he said.Guglielmi tweeted that the superintendent felt light-headed, but did not lose consciousness. He was talking and alert as he walked with Emanuel to his own vehicle."He said, 'I'm not getting on the stretcher. I'm gonna walk out of here on my own,' which he did," Sawyer said.Johnson went to Christ Hospital for evaluation, where a steady stream of officer came to visit him."We want to make sure he gets back soon, but first get some rest, follow the doctor's orders. Follow what is necessary and get back and continue to do a good job," Sawyer said.The new technology will be made available for two Chicago police districts that account for more than a third of the increase in murders in the city in 2016, the mayor's office said. Many hope the new technology-based deployment strategy will help prevent outbursts of violence.The mayor's office said two new tools will be made available to officers in the 7th District - Englewood and the 11th District - Harrison, two of the most crime-prone areas of the city.The first will be ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology. Sensors that can detect gunshots will be placed in neighborhoods. The data gathered will tell police the exact street corner where the shots were fired - and how many. Then officers can go straight to those locations, cutting down on response time.The second tech initiative is a strategic decision support center, which will use real-time intelligence from cameras, social media, 311 and more, so that police can assess situations more efficiently."For officers in the field, they will be able to access real-time intelligence and get instant notifications from ShotSpotter through mobile phones equipped with the software. This technology will allow them to have access to a wide range of information at their fingertips and significantly the cut down response time to shooting incidents, which can make the difference between life and death and can increase our chances of apprehending the offender. I would like to thank the Chicago Police Foundation for their generous financial support in purchasing the mobile phones," Johnson said.Johnson, Emanuel and the Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief of Operations, who is serving as a consultant for some of the operations, were be present for Friday's announcement.When compared to major cities like Los Angeles and New York City, Chicago's murder rate is more than double.