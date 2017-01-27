NEWS

Crash kills St. Charles woman, injures valet outside Florida resort

NAPLES, Fla. --
Authorities say an Illinois woman celebrating her 80th birthday died shortly after being struck by a car outside a southwest Florida resort.

The Naples Daily News reports that Carol Ryan of St. Charles, Illinois, died Wednesday at a Naples hospital. A valet who had been helping Ryan was also hospitalized but released a short time later.

A Florida Highway Patrol report says Ryan was getting into her Buick outside the Vanderbilt Beach Resort Wednesday evening. A BMW was parked in the valet lane behind Ryan and then began moving forward. The BMW first hit Ryan's car and then veered to the right and hit Ryan and the valet. The BMW continued on, striking a handrail and a sign before crossing the street and stopping in a ditch.

The BMW's driver was cited for careless driving. Alcohol was not a factor.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
