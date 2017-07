A rollover crash involving a flatbed truck carrying live 'slime eels' - commonly called hagfish - left a trail of slippery slime on Highway 101 in Oregon on Thursday, July 13.According to the Depoe Bay Fire Department, the crash happened at milepost 131 between Otter Rock and Depoe Bay. The highway was closed for clean up, according to the Oregon State Police. There were no injuries from the accident.Oregon State Police said on Twitter that the animals were being shipped to Korea for consumption.Note: The story has been corrected to reflect updated information issued by the Oregon Police. The animals are hagfish, sometimes called 'slime eels."