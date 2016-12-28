Crews make repairs after Belmont Central gas leak

Peoples Gas crews continued repairs Wednesday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side after a gas leak was reported late Tuesday night.The company said they were notified around 10:45 p.m. of the leak in the 6100-block of West Belmont Avenue in the city's Belmont Central neighborhood.The leak was closed overnight. No one was hurt and all customers in the area have gas.But crews continued repairs Wednesday morning. Peoples Gas said drivers should keep an eye out for closures on Belmont between North Narragansett and North Austin avenues.