Crews recover body of 2nd Lynwood pond victim

LYNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
The body of a second man who may have been in a car that plunged into an icy pond was recovered Tuesday morning, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

The car went into the water near the 2900-block of Lincoln Highway inLynwood on December 18. Searchers already recovered the body of Chris Stone, 27, of Park Forest, last week.

The body of the man recovered Tuesday morning has not yet been identified. He is believed to be LeAndre Scott of Chicago Heights. Family members said they have not been able to contact Scott since around the time that the car went into the water.
