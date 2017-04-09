NEWS

Crews search for missing 22-year-old kayaker outside Streator

Jake Rodriguez, 22, of Streator (Family photo)

Crews continued to search Sunday for a 22-year-old kayaker who went missing Saturday in the Vermilion River near Streator.

Jake Rodriguez, of Streator, was kayaking with two other people when he fell out of his kayak at about 5 p.m.

Rodriguez's kayak was recovered and the search was in recovery mode Saturday afternoon, said Paul Losey, fire chief of the Reading Fire Department, which is one of many agencies that are part of the search efforts.

Search efforts will go until 6 p.m. Sunday and continue, if necessary, on Monday, Losey said.
The other two kayakers were accounted for.

Rodriguez's uncle Jeff Yacko said the two kayakers with Rodriguez saw him swim a bit, but that he was unable to reach a life jacket that was thrown to him. Shortly afterward he went under, he said.

"The longer it goes on, the more dire it gets," Yacko said. "With as high as the river is and fast as the current is now, we're very concerned where he could be located. We're still holding out hope that he is holding onto something and too injured to pull himself out of the water. We're still hopeful."

Hundreds of volunteers walked the banks of the river and the Hudson Fire Department brought their sonar.

"We're very grateful for everybody who has come down here and volunteered their time. And grateful to the community, we're getting text messages from all over," Yacko.

A relative said that Rodriguez is a trained welder.

Streator is about 100 miles southwest of Chicago.
Related Topics:
newsmissing personLaSalle CountyLivingston County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Teen dies while skateboarding, holding on to car
Egypt declares state of emergency; ISIS attacks killed scores of Palm Sunday churchgoers
Boy, 11, kills himself after girlfriend faked suicide, mom says
More News
Top Stories
Church bombings in Egypt kill 43, wound dozens
Police: Father, son shoot each other in argument over who would walk dog
Man denied $100k jackpot because friend pushed button
News anchor learns of husband's death on live TV
Man killed in Elmwood Park gas station shoot-out
Teen dies while skateboarding, holding on to car
Police: Wrong-way driver cited after Old Town chase, crash
Show More
Baby loves to stretch his arms after being swaddled
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in South Holland
Police searching for driver of stolen SUV after Lake Forest chase
Coin toss to determine next leader of Illinois village
2 dead, 15 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos