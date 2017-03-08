MUST-SEE VIDEO

Cruise ship comes frighteningly close to Florida home

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two Florida homeowners had a harrowingly close call with a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that came within 100 feet of their home.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. --
Two Florida homeowners had a harrowingly close call with a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that came within 100 feet of their coastal home.

Video obtained by ABC News shows the Celebrity Equinox cruise liner approaching the coast and immediately throwing its thrusters into full reverse.

"Too close! Get out!" the homeowners can be heard yelling at the ship, which eventually successfully backs away from the coast.

According to Port Everglades Pilots and Florida Harbor Pilots Association spokesperson Sarah Bascom, strong wind and currents brought the ship "closer than usual to the side of the channel."

"The local Port Everglades harbor pilot maintained navigational control of the vessel throughout this maneuver, skillfully keeping it within the channel, then proceeded to safely guide the vessel out to sea," Bascom added.

Both Bascom and Royal Caribbean, the parent company of Celebrity Cruises, confirmed that the vessel did not run aground.

"As Equinox departed on Friday, March 3, she was in her assigned channel at all times under the guidance of specialized local port pilots," the cruise line added.

The Coast Guard said it will not investigate the incident further because the vessel did not become grounded and there were no casualties.
Related Topics:
newsmust-see videocruise shipbuzzworthywhat's trendingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MUST-SEE VIDEO
Pregnant woman chases man who tried to steal rent money
Truck goes airborne during police chase
iFLY instructor saves falling toddler with one hand
BUSTED: Here's the top 12 craziest drug disguises
More must-see video
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Marines arrive in Syria to provide artillery support in fight against ISIS
Jon Huntsman accepts nomination of Russia ambassadorship
DA: Man had image of girl engaged in sexual bestiality
More News
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Falling glass, debris reported around Loop
Man accused of holding 8 women captive in mansion
CTU votes to discuss May 1 action after CPS threatens to shorten school year
DA: Man had image of girl engaged in sexual bestiality
Woman charged with murder after forcing man to drink bleach
Illinois bill would lower drinking age - with parental consent
Man fatally hit by Blue Line train at Addison station
Show More
Pregnant woman dons giraffe mask in delivery room
Plane carrying Michigan basketball team slides off runway
Chicago Defender's Bobby Sengstacke dead at 73
Dennis Hastert's sex abuse case may not go to trial, attorney says
Police release images of Jefferson Park robbery suspect
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Chicago women fight for equality on 'A Day Without a Woman'
Plane carrying Michigan basketball team slides off runway
Journalist sues to make Laquan McDonald report public
More Video