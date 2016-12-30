CTA

CTA program that helps ex-offenders to continue

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The CTA has reached a deal with two unions that will allow Its Second Chance Program to continue.

The program helps ex-offenders and others find jobs and learn skills.

It was set to expire Saturday if the CTA didn't reach agreements with the Amalgamated Transit Unions.

Nearly 200 men and women are in the program.

CTA president Dorval Carter said if a deal wasn't reached, some employees could have lost their jobs.

"Nobody would give me a chance with my background. But CTA did. And I'm greatly appreciative of the chance that they gave me," Briana Thomas, Second Chance graduate, said.
