CTA Red Line trains rerouted due to small fire

CHICAGO (WLS) --
CTA Red Line trains were rerouted during Tuesday evening rush hour due to a small rubbish fire, according to officials.

The trains were stopped at Lake Street at about 5:30 p.m. after the fire started on the tracks.

The fire was put out shortly afterwards. Red Line trains between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown were being rerouted to the elevated tracks.

Northbound Red Line trains were running via the subway around 6:30 p.m.

The trains resumed their normal routing around 6:45 p.m.

No one was injured.

