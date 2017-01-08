CTA Red, Purple lines to get upgrade with $1B federal funding deal

A $1 billion funding agreement to modernize the Red and Purple lines - the largest capital project in CTA history -- will be finalized Monday, according to city officials.Mayor Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and Federal Transit Administration Acting Administrator Carolyn Flowers will sign the agreement on Monday.The money will go toward rebuilding the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stations and roughly a mile of adjacent tracks and track structure, according to the mayor's office.A Red-Purple bypass to improve overall service will also be constructed. The bypass aims to improve reliability and capacity, as well as reduce delays and overcrowding.The project will create about 6,000 jobs.Emanuel pushed to pass a bill in Springfield that authorized the creation of a transit-only tax-increment finance district for the project. The Chicago City Council then passed an ordinance to create the TIF district needed to raise local matching funds.For more on this project, visit transitchicago.com/rpm.