NEWS

CTA Red, Purple lines to get upgrade with $1B federal funding deal

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A $1 billion funding agreement to modernize the Red and Purple lines - the largest capital project in CTA history -- will be finalized Monday, according to city officials.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and Federal Transit Administration Acting Administrator Carolyn Flowers will sign the agreement on Monday.

The money will go toward rebuilding the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stations and roughly a mile of adjacent tracks and track structure, according to the mayor's office.

A Red-Purple bypass to improve overall service will also be constructed. The bypass aims to improve reliability and capacity, as well as reduce delays and overcrowding.

The project will create about 6,000 jobs.

Emanuel pushed to pass a bill in Springfield that authorized the creation of a transit-only tax-increment finance district for the project. The Chicago City Council then passed an ordinance to create the TIF district needed to raise local matching funds.

For more on this project, visit transitchicago.com/rpm.
Related Topics:
newsrahm emanuelCTAtrainsLincoln ParkEdgewaterEvanstonSkokieRogers ParkUptownChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Joliet man arrested at O'Hare after breaching checkpoint, police say
Suspect in U.S. Consulate Shooting Is American, Mexican Officials Say
4 Killed, at Least a Dozen Wounded In Jerusalem Truck Attack, Officials Say
More News
Top Stories
Joliet man arrested at O'Hare after breaching checkpoint, police say
Florida airport shooting suspect appears in new video
Cubs' Kris Bryant marries long-time girlfriend
Stars' plane forced to land because of smoke in cockpit
Suspect in U.S. Consulate Shooting Is American, Mexican Officials Say
Woman plans to live in Chicago Pedway for one week
3 shot at Richton Park bowling alley
Show More
Wheaton soccer coach honored with new SUV for community work
Annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' hits Chicago, cities around the world
3rd Brazilian prison riot in a week leaves 4 dead
Winter storm hits New England after icing over the South
State police investigate report of shots fired on Dan Ryan
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos