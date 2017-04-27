  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) --
A Wrigley Field usher will be reunited Thursday with the doctor who went to great lengths to help him live out his dream.

Don Vlcek, 88, has worked as an usher at the Friendly Confines for nearly 20 years. After the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, he and his coworkers were told they would receive World Series rings for years of service to the team.

But Vlcek almost didn't get his.

Vlcek went to the emergency room at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital minutes before he could have gone into cardiac arrest on April 14, hospital officials said.

Doctors determined Vlcek would need an angiogram. Officials said the test was scheduled for April 17, the same day he was to receive his ring. He begged his medical team to find a way for him to be at the ceremony.

"Please do whatever you need to, but I have to be at work Monday. I'm getting my Cubs World Series ring," he said.

Officials said when Dr. Raymond Kawasaki, a heart rhythm specialist at Lutheran General, was told of the situation, he knew he had to get Vlcek to work on Monday.

Dr. Kawasaki and Vlcek's care team came in Saturday, on their day off, to perform the angiogram. It turns out they also needed to put in a defibrillator.

Vlcek ended up getting his ring. He'll get a chance to thank his medical team Thursday.
