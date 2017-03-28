Dad allegedly abandons boy, 6, outside adult bookstore

Police say a 6-year-old boy was found abandoned outside an adult bookstore in Houston earlier this month.Now his father, 39-year-old Darnell Washington, has been charged with child endangerment.Washington is accused of leaving his son inside a parked SUV for most of the day on March 1 so he could go drinking at a friend's house.The little boy was left alone for several hours, according to police. Workers found the boy wandering the adult bookstore parking lot, and called 911.The boy is now in CPS custody.Court documents show Washington took several shots of whiskey and tequila before passing out in an alley way.