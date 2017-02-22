NEWS

Dad killed by deputies after 11-year-old finds mom stabbed to death, calls 911

A man was killed by deputies after an 11-year-old boy found his mother stabbed to death in Montgomery County, deputies say.

CONROE, Texas --
It happened just after 5:30am on 74 Chestnut Meadow in Conroe.

Deputies say an 11-year-old boy called 911 to report that his father, 41-year-old Medger Blake, stabbed his mother, 38-year-old Rose Blake, with a knife. They say the son begged his father to stop stabbing his mother.

Capt. Bryan Carlisle briefs media on deputy involved shooting



The boy then barricaded himself in the bathroom while he was still on the phone with 911. When deputies arrived, the boy came out of the bathroom covered in blood.

Deputies found the suspect in the master bedroom and told him to drop the knife. He motioned toward officers after refusing to drop the knife, which caused them to shoot, killing him.

"Twenty years of law enforcement I've seen a lot of bad things, so have deputies. This is pretty rough," Montgomery County Sheriff's Captain Bryan Carlisle said.

Investigators said they found a lengthy note in the living room or dining room area written by an adult family member, possibly describing issues within the family.

Meanwhile, family members are taking care of the boy.

There's no word on what caused the stabbing.

There's no word on what caused the stabbing.
