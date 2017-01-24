NEWS

Dad shot, killed in front of son during online sale transaction
SPRING, Texas --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office has a warning after a father was shot and killed in a parking lot.

The shooting happened outside an auto parts store on Cypresswood just before 9 p.m.

Deputies say the victim and his son went there to meet some men they met online to buy something.

One of the men got out and opened fire, hitting the father multiple times.

Deputies say there was an exchange of gunfire. Later, a man showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

That man may be the suspect, deputies said.

The sheriff's office cautions anyone using online sites like Craigslist should always meet sellers in public places, during daylight hours.
