Day care owner charged after baby dies on first day

The owner of a now-closed Pennsylvania day care has been charged over the death of a 3-month-old baby. (Gofundme.com)

EASTON, Pa. --
The owner of a now-closed Pennsylvania day care has been charged over the death of a 3-month-old baby who was found unresponsive last year on her first day at the facility.

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli announced Tuesday that a grand jury approved child endangerment charges against Sharon Ballek, the owner of the now-closed Sharon's Day Care in Lehigh Township.

In ordering the criminal probe, Morganelli noted regulators' concluded the girl was placed face down for her nap, a violation of day care regulations.

Pennsylvania child-welfare authorities have shut down a day care center where a 3-month-old girl died on her first day.



McKenna Rose Felmly was found unresponsive after being left unsupervised for 25 minutes and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A coroner concluded the cause of death was "sudden unexpected infant death."

A phone listing for Ballek rang unanswered Tuesday. No attorney information was available.
