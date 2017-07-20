  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Will he go free? ABC News Special Report on O.J. Simpson's parole hearing
Days after 14-year-old fatally shot, mom and older brother arrested on robbery charges

Ellen Breaux, the mother of a boy who was shot to death, appeared before a judge this morning (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
The mother of a boy who was shot to death a day after his 14th birthday appeared before a judge Thursday morning after she and her other son were arrested on a robbery charge.

Ellen Breaux and her 17-year-old son Messiah were seen in handcuffs Wednesday when they were arrested for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. The charges reportedly stem from a carjacking that took place last month.


Ellen's 14-year-old son, O'Cyrus Breaux, died early Monday morning when he was shot in the stomach. The shooting and alleged robbery are unrelated.

While the pair were being walked to a patrol car, the mother denied involvement in the alleged robbery.

Investigators believe the mother and son are linked to more aggravated robberies and that she is the leader of a northside robbery crew.

In court, it was revealed the alleged robbery took place on June 23 at an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive where a man was held up at gunpoint of cash and his sport-utility vehicle.

Prosecutors said there is probable cause for both mother and son for the crime. They also apparently confessed to their involvement.

Police are still looking for a third person who was alleged in the carjacking. Bond is set at $50,000 for both Ellen and Messiah Breaux.

There was nothing expressed about O'Cyrus during court.

